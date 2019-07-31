Long Beach's Youth Chorus, beginning its third season, has opened registration before auditions later this month.
Executive Director Stan DeWitt said the group will split into two choruses this coming year — The Waves for grades 5-8 and The Breakers for those in grades 9-12. The choruses will combine for larger works.
Tuition for the year is $100, with scholarship help available. DeWitt said the chorus open to every child regardless of financial situation.
Placement auditions for new singers is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Rehearsals are on Sunday afternoons at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 Studebaker Rd.
For more information and to register, go to www.longbeachyouthchorus.org.