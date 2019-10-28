Long Beach's Museum of Art has received a nearly $200,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to create and maintain digital records of work from 271 female artists with works in the museum's permanent collection.
A release announcing the grant says the money will finance a three-year project that will result in free online access to more than 500 works of art and biographies of the artists. The addition to the online collections data base will focus on works by California women from 1950 to the present.
"This is really exciting news, as we are in a very select group of only 11 museums in the state … who received this prestigious IMLS grant," museum executive director Ron Nelson said in the release. "This award reaffirms the important work the museum does and our continued passion of caring for and making historic works accessible to all."
As part of the project, the museum will mount an exhibit called "Women Artists of Southern California, past and present" from Jan.24 to April 26 next year in the Hartman Pavilion and Galleries.
For more information and to see the online galleries, go to www.lbma.org.