Eight aspiring professional singers will join the Camerata Singers for the next season thanks to a new program and partnership with the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music at Cal State Long Beach.
The Choral Scholars program provides funding for up to eight students to sing in the chorus. It is based on a similar program of the Professional Choral Institute at the Aspen Music Festival — Camerata artistic director Dr. James K. Bass is on the faculty there. Cole Conservatory director of choral studies Dr. Jonathan Talberg partnered with Bass to create the program.
Camerata's upcoming season includes the Camerata Peace Project in October, Handel's Messiah in December and an Evening of Song in June. The group will perform with the Long Beach Symphony in April, singing the Verdi Requiem.
Addition of the Cole Conservatory singers will bring the total of professionals to 24 for Camerata. The nonprofit performs as a 90-voice choir.
For more information, including times for upcoming auditions, go to www.lbcamerata.org.