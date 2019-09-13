International City Theatre started 35 years ago as a professional extension of the Long Beach City College Theater Arts Department.
Today, it is a nationally recognized, award-winning theater based in the Beverly O'Neill Theater in downtown Long Beach. Last week, producing artistic director caryn desai (sic) announced the five-play 35th season and opened subscription sales for those 2020 productions.
The season opens Feb. 21 with the musical "The Andrews Brothers" by Roger Bean. An homage to the 1940s music of the legendary Andrews Sisters, it will run through March 8.
On May 1, ICT will open the California premiere of "Daisy," a compelling drama about the first-ever political attack ad, aired in the 1964 presidential campaign. "Daisy" runs through May 17.
June's production remains unnamed due to contractual obligations, but desai promises "a tender and uproarious new comedy by an acclaimed playwright about love, marriage — and spanikopita!" It runs June 12-28.
August brings a drama by award-winning playwright Wendy Graf, "Closely Related Keys," explores the tale of an African-American lawyer who discovers she has an Iraqi half-sister coming to America. It runs from Aug. 28 through Sept. 13, 2020.
The season wraps with the popular comedy "Lend Me A Tenor" by Ken Ludwig. It will be on stage Oct. 23-Nov. 8, 2020.
Season subscription prices run from $144 for previews to $200 for opening night. Individual tickets are $37-$55.
For more information about ICT’s 2020 35th Anniversary Season and to purchase subscriptions or single tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or visit www.internationalcitytheatre.org