For the fifth year straight, Held2gether Improv will spend two Saturdays in September presenting improvised musical based on audience suggestions.
Held2gether has made the Expo Arts Center in Bixby Knolls its home, and will take the stage there Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 with "Broken Legs: An Improvised Musical." Performances offer two acts and an intermission.
"Each year get stronger, more creative, and musically diverse," music director Scott Saegesser said. Saegesser is legally deaf, yet has a 30-year career in musicals, including directing more than 50 productions.
"It really touches a chord with the audience," Darren Held, Held2ghether's CEO and creative director, said. "There's something special about feeling something so strong you have to sing about it. And like all improv, knowinf you're hearing something completely original."
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., with curtain time at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and 21. Tickets are $10 and are purchased at the door. The Expo Arts Center is at 4321 Atlantic Ave.