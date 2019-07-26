Gregorio Luke, the former Museum of Latin American Art executive director turned art lecturer, has launched his own YouTube channel.
Luke was MoLAA executive director from 1999 to 2007, helping guide the museum through its major expansion. While there, he began offering cultural and art lectures, primarily about Latin American artists and movements.
He went out on his own in 2009, producing lectures and curating shows. He has presented more than 1,000 lectures on subjects ranging from Diego Rivera to Valentine's Day traditions and symbols in art.
The YouTube channel will offer the best of those lectures as well as interviews with artists, shows about specific topics and more.
"You can see my best work, from the shows I did at the Ford Amphitheater in Hollywood 10 years ago on Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to my most recent Octavio Paz presentation last month in Mexico City," Luke said.
The channel is www.youtube.com/user/GregorioLuke, and subscriptions are available. Videos are evenly mixed between English and Spanish.