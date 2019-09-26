“Collecting Long Beach: Seven Decades from the Permanent Collection,” currently showing at the Long Beach Museum of Art Downtown includes selections from 35 Long Beach contemporary artists created over the last 70 years.
The earliest selection in the show is "Goody Two Shoes" (1965), by Jim Simpson, a former Long Beach City College instructor. The most recent is a selection from Narciso Martinez, a CSULB graduate and rising art star.
As LBMA Executive Director Ron Nelson put it, “at 70 years old, the community can see that we are here for artists and here for Long Beach art.
“In addition to making an artistic statement and creating history, an important goal of an art institution is to educate and expand. Expanding our space means that more contemporary and beautiful works of art by established and emerging artists can be presented.”
The selected works provide local views, including the Long Beach Freeway, Terminal Island, Long Beach houses and street scenes and Bolsa Chica. There are selections from many media.
Paintings include artist Ron Briggs’s "Left Turn in the Late Afternoon," Carl Aldana’s "LB Freeway," Sandow Birk’s "Terminal Island Federal Correctional Institution, San Pedro, CA," Lori Lamont's "Red Fish Parade," Annie Stromquist’s "Twos and Fours" and Peter Zokosky’s "Standing Sheep" (seen this year at the Long Beach Art Foundation Show). Richard Oelschlaeger’s "Bowl" and Frieda Bradsher’s "Cup" are ceramic offerings. Terri Braunstein’s My Bookhouse: Over the Hill is an art book selection.
It was wonderful to get re-acquainted with many permanent collection favorites that depict the ocean and nature. Christine Nguyen’s "Octopi Tree" (2008), a C-print on sintra, provides a microscopic insight into ocean life. Nguyen currently has a large work on display at CSULB’s Kleefeld. Moira Hahn’s "Ukiyo-e Remix Series/Hummingbirds’ Revenge" (2005), using transparent watercolor on Rives BFK paper is a revelation in color and form. Closer to home, familiar objects are elevated to art in Sandra Beebe’s "John’s Drawer" (1980) with the translucent watercolor on paper focusing on the artist’s husband’s tool drawer.
Sue Ann Robinson, LBMA’s curator emeritus, said “the show is designed to reflect LBMA’s relations with living artists, educational institutions, women artists, community and all forms of media.”
"Collecting Long Beach: Seven Decades from the Permanent Collection" will be on display through Nov. 3 at LBMA Downtown, 356 E. Third St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 9 p.m. every third Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, go to www.lbma.org/lbmadowntown/ or call 562-317-7300.