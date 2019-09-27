A young Los Angeles playwright's play "A Wolf's Mother," first seen in Panndora Productions' 12th Annual New Works Festival, takes to the Garage Theatre stage on Oct. 4.
Cary J. Simowitz delves into the Charles Mason story with a focus on his mother, Kathleen Maddox. Simowitz did in-depth research into Maddox's life, but calls his play "a fantastical look at Kathleen's historical final encounter with Charlie in 1967."
The play will run Oct. 4-20 at the Garage Theatre, 251 E. Seventh St. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday. Oct. 13 and 20. Tickets are $30 for opening and closing night, then $25 for general admission. For more, go to www.panndoraproductions.com.
The 13th annual New Works Festival will be Nov. 1-3 at the Garage.