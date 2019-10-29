An astonishing movie, “Parasite,” is in theaters this week. Home video is non-existent and the Jewish Film Festival comes to Long Beach next week.
Jewish Film Festival
Six films will screen Nov. 6 through 10 at the Alpert Jewish Community Center.
Here are some to look for.
“Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” is a documentary about one of the iconic Broadway musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Two of the films will be followed with discussions. “Land of Milk and Funny” is about a biannual tour of American comedians (some who are not Jewish) in Israel.
“Golda’s Balcony” presents actress Tovah Feldshuh’s one-woman performance where she portrayed 45 characters including Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.
Tickets start at $12 and full event passes are available. Go to www.alpertjcc.com/filmfestival. The Alpert Jewish Community Center is at 3801 E. Willow St.
IN THEATERS
Parasite
Although not widely known, director Bong Joon Ho is a master filmmaker and he proves again with “Parasite,” easily the best movie of the year.
Seemingly the story of stolen identity, “Parasite” is a dark comedy-drama that combines elements of “The Sting,” “Fargo” and the class warfare of “Downton Abbey.”
Much of the enjoyment from the movie comes from the unexpected, so no spoilers here.
But trust me, you won’t be disappointed.
A poor Korean family struggles to survive in a cramped basement apartment. The neighborhood is so bad that the same drunk regularly urinates outside their widow.
The family’s only source of income is assembling pizza boxes, which is a tough way to make a living.
When the son gets the chance to tutor the daughter of a rich family, it provides an entry to into the world of the super-wealthy. Things get more complicated and less believable in a big hurry.
The cast is probably unfamiliar to the American audience, but it’s a joy to watch a superb collection actors do such fine work under the masterful direction of Bong Joon Ho. This is primarily a story of people talking, but Bong makes the most of the two different worlds in the movie: the poverty of the Kim family and the suffocating opulence of the Parks.
Bong’s previous work includes “Snowpiercer,” “Sea Fog” and “Okja,” each a unique work.
Part of the magic of some movies is that when it’s not a superhero spectacle, you don’t really know how things are going to turn out. That unpredictability is a big part of what makes “Parasite” so special.
Five Palm Trees
Lighthouse
Two men are assigned to work at an isolated lighthouse for four weeks in the late 19th Century. One of them is Willem Dafoe. What could go wrong?
The answer, of course, is plenty. Dafoe is Thomas Wake and Robert Pattinson is Ephraim Winslow. “The Lighthouse” is a horror film that gives both actors the chance to exhibit their considerable skills while unleashing a generous helping of serous scariness.
Their isolation is emphasized by black and white photography and a square picture format with borders down each side, which adds to the claustrophobic environment Wake and Winslow are in.
Both men have secrets and reveal their backgrounds (or don’t) as things slowly degenerate into contradictory stories, bad dreams, a one-eyed seagull, assumed identities and a violent storm.
When the storm delays their relief crew, they uncover what they think are “provisions” that turn out to be alcohol, which only contributes to their downward spiral.
Published reports have discussed the different approaches that each actor takes. Dafoe prefers extensive rehearsals to allow him to fine tune his work. Pattinson approach is minimal rehearsal with his portrayal more spontaneous.
Both approaches work, as the story is genuinely unsettling and humorous at the same time.
This is for hard core horror fans, as it’s quality work in the psychological horror genre.
Three Palm Trees.
FROM THE VAULT
At Eternity’s Gate
Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”) showed his versatility in his nuanced and sensitive portray of Vincent Van Gogh in “At Eternity’s Gate.” He deserved an Oscar for this role and he wasn’t even nominated.
HOW WE RATE THE FILMS
Home videos are simply rated recommended or not recommended.
New Releases are rated as follows:
Five Palm Trees: Must see
Four Palm Trees: Worth seeing on the big screen
Three Palm Trees: Recommended for home viewing or on the big screen
Two Palm Trees: OK if you’re not paying
One Palm Tree: Skip it. Save your money and your time.