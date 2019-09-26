PHOTOS: The Art Of Bloom

It's the last week to check out the Arts Council for Long Beach exhibit Art of Bloom, available for viewing from noon to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Edison Theatre, 213 E. Broadway.

The pop-up includes an augmented reality technology-powered art, using the depiction of flowers as a metaphor for life and death, where flowers make an appearance as a symbol of both grief and celebration.

The exhibit features a sensation of light and sound that will "awaken senses, and create a meditative space to connect to a deeper state of mind," a release said. 

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. For more information, go to artslb.org/event/the-art-of-bloom.

