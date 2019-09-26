A visitor throws a handful of petals into the air at The Art of Bloom Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. The pop-up exhibit, at the Edison Theater in Long Beach, runs through Sept. 29.
An attendee throws a handful of petals into the air at The Art of Bloom.
The pop-up exhbibit, The Art of Bloom at the Edison Theater in Long Beach, runs through Sept. 29.
Attendees take photos of the immersive pop-up exhibit.
Nicholas and Elise Kwong sit below the immersive pop-up exhibit.
Taylor Gibson enjoys the Augmented Reality portion of The Art of Bloom exhibit.
Elizabeth Lopez and Chase Komatsu enjoy the Augmented Reality portion of The Art of Bloom Exhibit.
The Art of Bloom pop-up includes an Augmeted Reality technology powered art exhibit.
It's the last week to check out the Arts Council for Long Beach exhibit Art of Bloom, available for viewing from noon to 10 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Edison Theatre, 213 E. Broadway.
The pop-up includes an augmented reality technology-powered art, using the depiction of flowers as a metaphor for life and death, where flowers make an appearance as a symbol of both grief and celebration.
The exhibit features a sensation of light and sound that will "awaken senses, and create a meditative space to connect to a deeper state of mind," a release said.