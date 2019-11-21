Thanksgiving isn't here yet, but Christmas shopping waits for no holiday.
With plenty of shopping options available, one group is aiming to change the way people approach their holiday shopping, even if it's just to grab a gift or two.
It's called Conscious Christmas, and the one-day event this Saturday features 15 local vendors offering sustainable, handmade goods — and raising money for a cause.
"It's an opportunity to not only get some shopping done and support local vendors, but also to raise money for the Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force," Jennifer Bedrossian, event organizer, said.
Every vendor will donate 10 percent of their earnings from the event, she added. Last year, they were able to raise more than $1,000, and this year she hopes they can raise even more.
"This time around we're going to be at the Ironfire location," she said. "It's a bigger location with a large lot for parking, so hopefully we can see more traffic come through."
This isn't Bedrossian's first attempt at supporting organizations with human trafficking outreach programs. Her jewelry line, UNCVRD Jewelry, has been one way that she has helped raise money for the cause.
"We've definitely grown and I'm always grateful to be able to do this," she said. "Hilary Duff has been wearing jewelry from our line, so I'm really happy with the direction we keep moving in."
Since debuting her line several years ago, Bedrossian has donated 40 percent of all sales to Gems Uncovered, a nonprofit that supports human trafficking survivors. Recently, she added another organization, called Brave Global, to her list of beneficiaries.
"Something like 80 percent of women trafficked had gone through the system at some point, foster care or correction centers," she said. "Brave Global aims to help people as they are transitioning out of the system — like when they get too old for foster care — to educate them and hopefully avoid situations where they can face abuse or trafficking."
Bedrossian's cause is supported by the rest of the vendors featured at the event. In addition to UNCVRD Jewelry, the vendors are 31 Bits, Ten Thousand Villages, Elisha C., Citizen & Darling, Link of Hearts, Malia Designs, Zaric Fair Trade, LB Love Organics, Vida Verde, The Peace Exchange, LOT XI, Trades of Hope and Fair Trade Long Beach.
The Conscious Christmas event is happening beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Ironfire, 4195 N. Viking Way Ste D.
For more information, go to facebook.com/lb.consciouschristmas.
