The Aquarium of the Pacific is hosting its own New Year's Eve event to celebrate the start of a new decade.
The party begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, and is curated by the team that hosts the venue's Night Dives — an after hours event that opens up the aquarium to a party filled with music, dancing and food. Guests will have open access to many of the aquarium's exhibits, as well as a host of events fit to ring in the new year.
A main stage will feature sounds from DJ Malechin and L.A. Sound Machine, a Gloria Estefan tribute band. The stage is in front of the giant bass exhibit with plenty of room to dance and mingle in the Great Hall.
Drinks and food will be available for purchase at Cafe Scuba as well as at pop-up bars around the aquarium. And for guests who want to wander, DJ Foreign Warren, DJ Libra and DJ Ghettofunk will be playing tunes for the silent disco dancers. Guests can use a pair of headphones, find their desired music channel and dance around the aquarium while enjoying the open exhibits.
Other set-ups will include a photo booth for making memories and a marathon of the show "Friends" playing on a loop at the Ocean Theater.
And the grand finale, the countdown to 2020, will take place with a confetti countdown near the Great Hall stage.
But when the party's over, it's back to work for the folks at the aquarium, whose primary objective into the new year remains to help endangered sea life, Marilyn Padilla, director of public relations, said.
"In 2020, the Aquarium will be announcing its new exhibition opening in the summer, will continue to build upon its programs that help endangered species, and will offer a variety of events and programs throughout the year, including in its new Honda Pacific Visions Theater," Padilla said.
The event is for guests 18 and older only. Alcohol will only be served to people 21 and older and ID is required.
Tickets are $34.95 per person ($29.95 for aquarium members).
The Aquarium of the Pacific's New Year's Eve Night Dive event is happening from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, through 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/newyearseve, or call 562-590-3100 ext. 0.
