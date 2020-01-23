Each year, the Aquarium of the Pacific aims to highlight people of all abilities with the annual Festival of Human Abilities, featuring creative workshops, musical performances and adaptive presentations.
The special events begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, with inclusive dance company Infinite Flow. Mike “Ice Man” Rivera and Homeland Crew will show off hip hop dance moves at 12:20 p.m. and blind guitarist Dat Nguyen is back once again playing classical guitar pieces at 3:10 p.m. Nguyen will be performing only on Saturday.
At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Guillermo Gomez will perform a mariachi tune, and hip hop wheelchair dance group The Rollettes will perform at 12:20 p.m. Other performances include a a song in sign language and plenty of hip hop performances.
On both days, there will be an adaptive SCUBA diving presentation (11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Sunday), showcasing that anyone can take a dive regardless of ability.
And for people who want to learn a dance or two, hip hop dance classes start at 11:40 a.m. All classes are available on a first come, first dance basis.
Other classes include sign language songs with Love in Motion Singing Choir and wheelchair artist Tommy Hollenstein will be teaching a painting class at 3 and 4 p.m. on both days.
A film, called "Designing Our Future," will be showing at the new Honda Pacific Visions Theater. The 15-minute film has been featured since the theater opened last year, but this time, the film will be accompanied by multi-sensory features, including touch.
That's accomplished with the help of sensory technology called Ultraleap. According to Claire Atkinson, public information officer at the aquarium, a company called Epson has donated about 15 multi-sensory devices to use during showtimes at Pacific Visions.
"Ultraleap is designed to enhance the experience," Atkinson said. "I’ve used one myself and they can provide a wide range of feelings, like a wave brushing across your hand or prickly feelings on your arm."
Atkinson added that although users won't receive a direct translation of what is being featured on the screen, they will be able to understand and feel the story. For guests who are deaf or blind, the device will be especially helpful.
"The film plays every 15 minutes, which gives everyone time to check it out for themselves," Atkinson said.
Ultraleap devices will be available upon request. The devices use waves to create the sensation of touch in mid-air, meaning that shapes and movements in the film can be felt on the hand of the person using the device.
"As far as we know, the Aquarium of the Pacific is the only aquarium in the country — or even in the world — that has an entire festival celebrating the talents of people with different abilities," Atkinson said. "We're excited to host another weekend of this event."
The Festival of Human Abilities is happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way.
Entrance to the event is included with the price of admission to the aquarium. For more information, go to www.aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/festival_of_human_abilities/.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.