This weekend, the Aquarium of the Pacific will host special guest animals from the wildlife rescue and outreach organization Conservation Ambassadors visiting from Paso Robles. Those ambassadors include an alligator, porcupine, lemur, giant bull frog, kinkajou, Harris hawk, kangaroo, raven and beaver.
Aquarium visitors will have the chance to see the alligator, bull frog, and beaver at a photo backdrop station near the exit of the Pacific Visions gallery on the second floor.
The other animals will do meet-and-greet sessions and shows around the aquarium, including three daily shows in the Ocean Theater at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Conservation ambassadors will be at the aquarium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They also will make an appearance during the Sea Fare event.
Meet and greets are includes with the cost of admission. For more information, go to aquariumofpacific.org.