It isn't surprising to anyone who frequents Nextdoor.com that the website often features complaints and frustrations from residents, ranging from suspected porch thieves to street parking woes to homeless people.
But every once in a while, the social network delivers something good that helps out a neighbor or two.
"I went to the bank today and like every other day there was someone on the grass looking very sad and hopeless. I asked her if she wanted help. She answered like so many others, 'Yes please, I would like to admit myself to the hospital,'" Christine Barry, Nextdoor user in Alamitos Heights, wrote.
"I was able to get an LBPD officer help me put her into a motel room, I will take her to the hospital tomorrow. I took her to a motel," Barry continued in the post. "There was a 19-year-old girl with a 4-month-old baby, both in tears."
With help from Barry, as well as donors who caught wind of the Nextdoor post, the young mom was able to receive a hospital checkup and a few nights in a motel. She was later admitted to a shelter where she and her baby would have a safe place to sleep, as well as work with resources that will help them get back on their feet with a job, and later, permanent housing.
An Unlikely Calling
Since last September, Barry has been making it a point to help as many people as she can by offering her help to people living on the streets. As a retired medical professional in mental health services, it was easy for her to approach people and ask them if they needed help, she said, but her reason for getting started wasn't under ideal circumstances.
"I lost my son last year and I wasn't in a good place," she said. "I am retired, I have no family here, I was lost and I was just hurt."
Through her heartbreak, Barry said that through helping others, she found that she could start healing — a job that has turned into an unpaid, full-time endeavor. But she said she wouldn't have it any other way because something needs to change.
"These are people who need help," Barry said. "What I want to share with others is that the only way for us to fix the 'homeless problem' is to stop looking at it as a problem — these are real people who need real help, and shooing them away doesn't help or fix anything."
That help ranges from purchasing bus tickets to get people back home to their families, to helping them find permanent housing through rehab centers or shelters. And with more than $7,000 donated from Nextdoor users, she also has been able to purchase clothing, baby diapers and toiletries — as well as motel rooms for when housing isn't immediately available.
But all of that is temporary assistance, she said. Making a real life change means that homeless people need to build a new foundation, and sometimes they are not equipped to do that on their own with the limited resources they may have.
A Fresh Start For John
"The problem is that homeless people don't know how to access the support they need," Barry said. "And even if you know what to do, in some cases it's impossible to do it on your own."
That's where Barry comes in.
About a month ago, she met a man named John. He's 59 years old and has lived in Long Beach his entire life. Up until almost a decade ago, he had a job, home and family.
"I used to work for Microsoft and had a home and a wife and another home," he said. "But my dad and my wife passed away and I ended up out here."
He added that his grandmother passed on soon after, and then he fell into depression that cost him everything.
"The money was there but I couldn't even get up to pay the light bill," he said. "Eventually I lost everything, I just couldn't do it anymore."
He added that he's also been diagnosed with schizophrenia, something that was manageable through medication until he lost his loved ones. And since falling flat, it's been hard to get back on his feet.
"The expectations on the homeless are unreasonable because they are expected to be able to get to appointments across town when they are working hard just to eat and find some shelter," she said. "And then they are made wrong because they are late or they miss appointments, or they lose the paperwork, and then have to start all over again."
One of the setbacks John has experienced includes losing an administration job because he was 15 minutes late, he said.
"I was late because I missed the bus and had to wait for another one," he said. "Not because of drugs or anything like that; I don't do drugs."
He also has lost his birth certificate and Social Security card. Barry said that losing identification is common amongst homeless people, and unfortunately having bags stolen or items trashed happens daily.
Her role, she added, is to hold his hand through the process of getting a copy of his birth certificate, reminding him of regular doctor's appointments and helping him secure housing, which would mean that he could finally get the hip surgery he needs.
"I can't get the surgery with no place to stay. I can't be out here with a bad hip," John said. "But if I have some place to stay, then I can recover and then get a job."
The process is long, Barry added, but having someone by John's side to advocate for him makes the difference, and gets things done.
"When John asked if I could help him, I made sure that we laid out everything he was supposed to do, and we walked through the entire process together," she said. "Now he has a housing voucher and has been approved for two places ... and we are working on getting him in a home before December when his voucher expires."
A Trip To Urgent Care
Wrapped in a blanket somewhere near Pacific Coast Highway, 69-year-old Nelson Washington lays sick and barely able to move.
Someone brought him to Barry's attention, and she said that she didn't hesitate to find out if he needed help — and it turned out he did.
"No one wanted to help him, but he was in desperate need of care," she said. "I made sure that he was admitted, and he was."
Washington was treated for dehydration among a number of other ailments. He's unable to hold himself up without the assistance of a wheelchair, has lost most of his teeth and is tall and frail.
"I have a problem with drugs, I admit," he said. "But just cocaine."
Barry said that in order to help someone, they have to be approached without judgement. She hugged Washington as he took a bite out of a hospital sandwich.
"What are we going to do once you're released from here, Nelson?" she asked.
"I'm going to go to a sober living home," he replied.
"But before that, what are we going to do?" she asked again.
"Rehab," he said.
Washington said that he's tried to get help before, but it always falls short. It's easier to stay outside and live day to day, he said, and at his age, approaching 70, finding a job — let alone housing — is next to impossible.
"I never had someone help me like this," Washington said.
Barry said that she's found a rehab center for Washington, and is in the process of finding him a sober living home that he can transfer to once he finishes rehab.
"Can we fix my teeth too?" Washington asked her, pointing to his bare gums.
"We certainly can," Barry said. "Everything one step at a time."
Day By Day
Barry has made it her mission in the last year to help as many people as she can by taking everything one day at a time.
Along with using her own money, she has had a number of generous donors who have helped her help others full time. She is currently retired. Her lifelong career in medicine has given her an extensive background in mental health services, and she said she is in the process of establishing a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for individuals without homes — and then delivering personal care.
"I want people to look at homelessness differently, to treat people better," she said. "For one reason or another, people aren't getting the help they need, and I want people to know that there is help out there, and there are people willing to help them, and I guess that starts with me."
A GoFundMe has been established to help Barry with her outreach efforts.
To make a donation, or to read more about the people that Barry has helped over the last year, go to gofundme.com and search for "Ashlee's Homeless Fund."
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.