The holiday seasons are special for families from all backgrounds, including the people who may not be celebrating Christmas — more specifically the birth of Jesus Christ.
There are two other holidays celebrated in December, Kwanzaa and Hanukkah, both observed for about one week each.
Kwanzaa, an African American and pan-African holiday, is celebrated every year from Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, through New Year's Day, Jan. 1.
Founded by Cal State Long Beach professor Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 as a way to empower the Black community, the tradition has continued on as a representation of community and togetherness.
Observing Kwanzaa begins with the lighting of a candelabra — called kinara — featuring a total of seven candles: three red, three green candles and one black.
The names for each candle are derived from the Swahili language, with each name representing something different, all symbolizing a specific African value. The candles are:
Umoja, which symbolizes unity as a reminder to try and exist peacefully with family and within one’s community.
Kujichagulia, the second principle of Kwanzaa, is a reminder of self-determination, reminding people to be themselves as well as to be proud of who they are.
Ujima, the third principle, represents responsibility of people as a collective group and what we can do as individuals to contribute to that collective.
"In a world where degraded forms of individualism claim the day and people are taught conflict over cooperation and rush ruthlessly ahead at the expense of others, Ujima ... teaches us that we come into being, thrive and flourish in needed and principled relationships," Karenga said in 2015 in his annual founder's message.
Ujamaa, although it roughly translates to "socialism," represents helping other people in one's community prosper by doing business together.
Nia, the fifth principle, symbolizes helping the Black community fight for equality, building safer neighborhoods and aligning purpose with neighbors.
Kuumba is creativity. The sixth principle emphasizes creating an even more beautiful community, essentially leaving it in better shape for future generations.
Imani, the only black candle as well as the last candle to be lit, means "faith." It symbolizes the importance of maintaining faith, regardless of life struggles or oppression.
"It (Imani) teaches us to audaciously reaffirm our faith in our fundamental and cherished values and in the capacity of humans for good, in spite of the racist, class and sexist sickness ... and the the chaos and confusion around us," Karenga said.
And like any holiday, there are plenty of parties. Called karamu, people gather to eat, dance and share stories that reflect on the Kwanzaa principles.
Hanukkah
The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah starts this Sunday, Dec. 22, until Monday, Dec. 30.
The eight day celebration recognizes the rededication (Hanukkah) of the Second Temple in Jerusalem to the Jews during the Maccabean Revolt, after it had been previously taken over by the Greeks and filled with idols to Zeus and other Greek gods.
When the temple was rededicated, a menorah with seven branches was erected and lit, and although was expected to burn out by the end of the day, it stayed lit for eight, creating the menorah-lighting tradition followed today.
The first candle will be added to the menorah on Sunday, lit by the shamash (helper) candle, which is the candle typically raised at the center of the menorah.
Traditions like gift-giving, family gatherings and holiday meals are a staple for Hanukkah, and public menorah lightings invite people of all backgrounds to take part in the Jewish tradition, too.
