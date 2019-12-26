More than a dozen restaurants are planned for 2ND & PCH, and many of them are already open including: Boba Guys, Border BBQ, Pacha Mamas, Shake Shack, Caffe Luxxe, and most recently Urban Plates.
Last weekend, both Hungry Angelina and Ola Mexican Kitchen opened.
Hungry Angelina is on the first level facing Marina Drive. They have an extensive menu of vegan food and a full bar. Their offerings feature a wide variety of dishes, including shareables, sushi, salads, flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, noodles, bowls, sides, and desserts.
Ola Mexican Kitchen also faces Marina Drive, and is on the second level with great views of the marina. Their menu fuses authentic Mexican comfort food with elevated, South of the Border influences. Ola, which is Spanish for “wave” and Hawaiian for “life,” is the inspiration behind Ola Mexican Kitchen.
Yet to open is Noble Bird Rotisserie, facing Marina Drive on the first level, will be celebrating their grand opening mid-January and are planning on a soft opening starting the first of the year. Their chickens are sustainably-sourced and raised on pasture with zero hormones, steroids or antibiotics.
The whole birds are brined for 24 hours and slow cooked over an open flame. They also will have sides, salads, and sandwiches made with local produce.
In addition, four more restaurants will be opening at 2ND & PCH later in 2020: Otasan Sushi, The Bungalow, The Italian Homemade Company, and Tocaya Organica.
New Steakhouse
The long awaited opening of The Hideaway on 4137 Anaheim St., near Termino in the Zaferia District was last weekend. The steakhouse is next door to the local Roundin’ 3rd bar and both are owned by Geoff Rau.
With an old school Palm Springs feel, meals run from $25 up to $65 for a ribeye steak. Currently they are only open for dinner, but according to bar staff, future plans include adding Sunday Brunch and happy hour food starting next year.
Crazy Chicken
The new Belmont Shore El Pollo Loco, in the former Jack in the Box location at 5252 E. Second St, will not open until 2020, according to property owners.
Gap Closing
As reported in August, Gap, one of the first and largest chain stores to come to Belmont Shore, is closing. A local store employee confirmed that the Belmont Shore location, at 5025 E. Second St., expects the last day to be Jan. 26.
San Francisco-based Gap Inc. announced last spring that it would be shuttering 230 of its stores over the next two years after a decline in the brand’s global sales. Gap Inc. also operates Banana Republic, Old Navy, Intermix, Hill City and Athleta.
More Dentists
Long Beach Towne Center announced the addition of two new dental offices — The Dental Office of Long Beach and Long Beach Kids’ Dentistry and Orthodontics, near Total Wine & More, at 7370 Carson Blvd.